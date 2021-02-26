Grace Street fire probed

Brian Kelly
Feb 26, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Firefighters respond to a house fire on Grace Street in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A suspicous fire at a vacant downtown home is being investigated by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to 46 Grace St., at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

A neighbour told The Sault Star the two-storey property was used by squatters.

City of Sault Ste. Marie has posted an unsafe order on the property, said chief building official Freddie Pozzebon.

