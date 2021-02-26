Grace Street fire probed
A suspicous fire at a vacant downtown home is being investigated by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to 46 Grace St., at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday.
A neighbour told The Sault Star the two-storey property was used by squatters.
City of Sault Ste. Marie has posted an unsafe order on the property, said chief building official Freddie Pozzebon.
