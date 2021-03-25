Grad rate edges past Ontario average

Article content

The graduation rate of Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board students who started in 2014-2015 and earned their diplomas in four years is slightly higher than the provincial average.

But, the English Catholic board is below the provincial average in students who were successful after five years of study.

September 2014 saw 274 students start Grade 9 at HSCDSB. Of that number, 232 stayed with the board until their studies ended. Forty-two students moved to other boards.

Students who graduated in 2018 stood at 203, or 87.5 per cent of those who remained with the board. The five-year graduation rate for students who stayed with HSCDSB was 89.2 per cent.

“It’s very telling of all the supports that we have in place for our students remaining with us and how successful they are,” said superintendent of education Danny Viotto during an online meeting of trustees on Wednesday evening.