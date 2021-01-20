Grade 9 students want most mental-health help

Article content

Algoma District School Board students in Grade 9 are most frequently asking for mental-health help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-year secondary students top the requests for assistance “by quite a bit of a margin,” superintendent of education Brent Vallee said during a meeting of ADSB trustees on Tuesday evening.

He called the results “understandable” because these teenagers are just starting high school.

“These are students that are in the midst of a transition process to begin with,” said Vallee. “It’s not the easiest transition to make and they’re doing it in the midst of a pandemic.”

More high school students are seeking mental-health help, likely because they can self-refer for assistance, he adds. Parents, teachers or a principal would need to recommend students in elementary school for help.

Stress and anxiety are the most frequent mental-health concerns identified.