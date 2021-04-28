Grant helps risk assessment

Brian Kelly
An emerald ash borer looking for a meal. It is an invasive beetle that feeds on ash trees. Photo by Photo by Bill McNee, Forest Health Specialist – Southeast Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources /jpg, PM

A $1,000 microgrant will help Missanabie Cree First Nation do a black ash inventory and emerald ash borer risk assessment.

The financial help comes from Invasive Species Centre’s education and community action microgrant awards for Ontario, a release.

Twenty-four grants of $1,000 each were distributed to help invasive species education and community action. Five of the grants assisted groups in Northeastern Ontario.

