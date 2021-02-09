Great Escape vet had Sault ties

Article content

George Sweanor, a Second World War veteran who had a role in The Great Escape, had family ties to Sault Ste. Marie.

A Sudbury native, Sweanor died on Jan. 3. He was 101.

Sweanor’s grandfather, William, moved his family to the Sault in 1894. A 1912-1913 city directory describes him as a tobacconist. His business was at 144 Queen St. E. William Sweanor lived at 125 Elgin St.

William Swearnor’s son, George, married Alice McGirr in North Bay in 1917. A son, George, Jr., was born in 1919.

Sweanor, a member of 419 Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force, was shot down over Germany in 1943. He was responsible for tracking the arrival of every German soldier by the main gate at prisoner of war camp Stalag Luft III in Poland.

Sweanor also served as a stooge and a penguin, helping dispose of yellow sand excavated by tunnelers.

Seventy-six prisoners escaped from a tunnel in March 1944. Almost all, 73, were captured. Fifty were shot by the Germans.

Sweanor knew Don McKim, another prisoner at Stalag Luft III with a Sault connection. McKim worked at Canadian Bank of Commerce on Queen Street East for about two years before enlisting in the RCAF in 1940.