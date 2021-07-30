Great Northern Road crash claims one

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A male, 63, was in a minivan southbound on Great Northern Road that crossed the centre line and hit a northbound pickup truck carrying a trailer. The male, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at the request of his family, police say. Next of kin has been notified.

Nine other people, including six others in the minivan, were treated at Sault Area Hospital. Others in the minivan had life-threatening injuries, said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit in an email. No one in the minivan was from the Sault and area.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash at about 9:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Great Northern Road, or have video footage of the collision, can call 705-949-6300, ext. 348.

A police investigation continues.