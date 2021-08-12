Greyhounds coach urges getting vaccinated

Algoma Public Health has drafted the coach of the Soo Greyhounds to encourage Sautl Ste. Marie and area residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s been a tough year, but there’s some light at the end of the tunnel,” said John Dean in a 26-second video APH posted to its Twitter account on Tuesday. “Vaccinations can get us back doing things that we love.”

The Don Mills, Ont, native, coach of the Hounds since 2018, said he’s getting vaccinated and others should, too.

“The quicker we all do it, the quicker we hear the roar of the crowd at GFL Memorial (Gardens),” said Dean. “See you soon.”

The Greyhounds haven’t played at the downtown arena since March 11, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean’s video has been viewed 627 times as of Thursday morning.

Training camp for the Hounds starts Sept. 4. The team’s first home game is Oct. 8.

APH reports 74 per cent, or 74,676 residents, of Algoma District residents are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. There are 83,397 residents, or 82 per cent of Algoma residents, who’ve received one dose.

Walk-in clinics run Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to anyone 12 and up.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 55 per cent of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area residents have been jabbed once, with 51 per cent fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.