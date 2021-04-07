Grocer 4 Good gets charitable status
Article content
Grocer 4 Good is now a registered charity.
Donations can be made at www.canadahelps.org, a release says.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Grocer 4 Good gets charitable status Back to video
The Gore Street grocery store hires workers who face barriers to employment.Daily essentials are offered to customers with limited incomes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.