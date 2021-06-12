





Article content The man whose statue a Toronto business association is demanding be moved raised cash to pay the first teacher at a day school for Indigenous children in Sault Ste. Marie nearly 200 years ago. Alexander Wood, a 19th century city magistrate, was the treasurer and founding member of Society for Converting and Civilizing the Indians and Propagating the Gospel Among Destitute Settlers in Upper Canada. He held the treasurer’s role for at least seven years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Group wants Sault-related statue gone Back to video St. John’s Missionary to the Ojibway, the first mission school in Sault Ste. Marie, was at the top of Pim Street hill near where Canadian Tire now operates. Students under 13, from Garden River First Nation, would return home at the end of each day, said Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre interim director Krista McCracken. The school was run by the Anglican Church of Canada. Its first teacher was Rev. William McMurray, from York. He had ties to the Shingwauk family and married into the Johnston family in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. McMurray was ordained a deacon a year after he came to the Sault. He stayed in the community for about 20 years.

Article content The school opened in 1833 and relocated to Garden River about 40 years later. The first residential school for Indigenous children opened in the First Nation in 1873, but was destroyed by fire after just six days. That school was known as Shingwauk Industrial Home or Shingwauk Residential School. “These are early examples of the residential school system whose purpose was to stop Indigenous people from hunting and gathering, forcing them to take on more European conditions,” said a release from Church-Wellesley Village BIA. “These actions contributed to the cultural genocide of Indigenous people in Canada.” E.F. Wilson was a missionary from England who came to Canada in the 1860s. He worked in southern Ontario his arrival in the Sault. Wilson purchased land that is now home to Algoma University on Queen Street East in 1874. He raised cash to build Shingwauk Indian Residential School. He was the first principal of the school that opened in 1875. The Church-Wellesley BIA wants to remove Wood’s statue from Toronto’s gay village because of his ties to residential schools for Indigenous children. McCracken contends residential school survivors and “the Indigenous community” should decide what happens with such monuments. “They’re the ones who actually experienced this history and are continuing to be impacted by this history,” said the public historian and archivist. “I think it’s out of respect and you need to build relationships if we’re talking about reconciliation. It really is not just one side.”

Article content Church-Wellesley Village BIA’s demand to move Wood’s monument is “definitely related” to “growing public awareness” about Canada’s residential schools. “Statues tend to be one of the most visible representations, but I think we need to look to community to guide what happens to them,” said McCracken. McCracken was not familiar with Wood until the recent move to relocate his 2.5-metre bronze monument. Wood was one of Canada’s first gay public figures. He purchased a parcel of land in what is now Toronto’s gay neighbourhood in 1827. His statue, erected in 2005, was on the corner of Alexander and Church streets. Alexander Street was named after Wood. At the time, gay Toronto city councillor Kyle Rae said the statue was “an important lesson to show people that there has been prejudice and homophobia historically.” “Facing problems of the past and the truth of what we as settlers have done is difficult,” said the Church-Wellesley Village BIA statement. “In order to begin to heal we have to stand up in the truth and feel uncomfortable.” The recent finding of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is prompting Indigenous issues being “rightly amplified and we are finally waking up,” the release says. “The reality we’re waking up to is a hard truth about how the actions of Alexander Wood contributed to the genocide of Indigenous people in Canada.” The business group is committing to learning the history of anti-Indigenous racism and the treatment of Indigenous people at residential schools by February 2022. Church-Wellesley Village BIA also plans to apologize for putting up Wood’s monument. – with files from Postmedia Network and The Canadian Press btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

