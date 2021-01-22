Guide offers winter recreation choices

Brian Kelly
Jan 22, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
A one-stop guide to outdoor winter recreation is available online.
City of Sault Ste. Marie and Acorn Information Solutions teamed up to create the resource. It’s available at www.ssmic.com, a release says.
Locations and hours of operation of recreation choices, including snowshoeing, tobogganing, walking and fat bike trails, are available.
Maximum size of groups participating in an activity is five.
Masking is recommended.

