Guitars, TV taken from Plummer Additional Township residence

Brian Kelly
Sep 15, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Crime Stoppers logo
Property valued at about $25,000 was stolen from a residence on Cloudslee Road in Plummer Additional Township.

The break-in happened between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2, a release says.

Items taken include various power tools, Taylor, Gibson Les Paul and Epiphone SG guitars and a 65-inch LG television.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or share details at www.saultcrimestoppers.com

