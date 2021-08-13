Article content

Gunfire damaged two buildings in the city’s downtown and west end early Friday.

Police responded to an alarm at a business in the 300 block of Cathcart Street at about 5 a.m. A bullet hole was found in a window, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gunfire damages Sault Ste. Marie business, home Back to video

Several calls to police reported gunfire in the area a short time later.

Investigation brought police to a residence in the 100 block of Huron Street.

More bullet holes were seen. Police checked the home. No victims or suspects were found.

Police are holding the scene as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.