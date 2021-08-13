Gunfire targets Hard Wok Cafe, home

Shots were fired at Hard Wok Cafe and a nearby house early Friday.

Police responded to an alarm at the takeout eatery on Cathcart Street at about 5 a.m. A bullet hole was found in a window, a release says.

Nobody was in the business at the time a weapon was fired, said Sault Ste. Marie Police service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

Several calls to police reported gunfire in the area a short time later.

Investigation brought police to a residence at 169 Huron St., about 55 metres south of the Hard Wok Cafe.

More bullet holes were seen. Police checked the home. No victims or suspects were found.

“Detectives are still investigating what took place there,” said Louttit when asked about any information about who was responsible.

He’s not aware of any disturbances in the area prior to the gunfire. The shootings are not thought to be related to a suspicious fire at a shed on nearby Cathcart Street or a motorcycle crash at Wellington and East streets earlier in the morning.

“We understand the seriousness of the incident and the fact people who live and work in the area are concerned about this type of activity taking place, so are we,” said Louttit. “Weapons calls, including gun calls, are serious calls for service that are not taken lightly. Officers responded immediately and continue to work diligently to investigate this incident.”

A motive for the shooting is also being probed.

Patrol, forensic and criminal investigation officers were at the scene later Friday morning.

Police responded to another incident involving a weapon at 169 Huron St., in December 2014. A teenage girl was shot in the face during a domestic assault.

Anyone with information about what happened Friday can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.

