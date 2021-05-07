Gwynn leads Algoma U students

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
May 07, 2021
Rebekah Gwynn SUPPLIED

Rebekah Gwynn is the new president of Algoma University Students’ Union.

Gwynn defeated challenger Rafael Valentini.

Aseel Hashim (diversity and equity councillor), Nicolette Rebello (international student councillor), Carina Joneit (mature and part-time student councillor) and Chantal Larmond (queer and trans councillor) were also elected on April 14.

Tim Van Weerden (vice-president, student life) and Prabhleen Bhatia (vice-president, campus affairs) were appointed by AUSU.

