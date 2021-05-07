Article content

Rebekah Gwynn is the new president of Algoma University Students’ Union.

Gwynn defeated challenger Rafael Valentini.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gwynn leads Algoma U students Back to video

Aseel Hashim (diversity and equity councillor), Nicolette Rebello (international student councillor), Carina Joneit (mature and part-time student councillor) and Chantal Larmond (queer and trans councillor) were also elected on April 14.

Tim Van Weerden (vice-president, student life) and Prabhleen Bhatia (vice-president, campus affairs) were appointed by AUSU.