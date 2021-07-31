Harte Gold enters forbearance agreement

The owner of a gold mine in White River has entered into a forbearance agreement with its senior lender.

BNP Paribas has agreed, subject to certain terms and conditions, to refrain from enforcing its rights and remedies under a senior credit facility agreement with Harte Gold until Sept. 30, a release says.

Harte Gold announced on June 30 that BNP Paribas deferred various payments, including the due date of the principal and interest payments under the credit facility that were expected on that date.

Harte Gold’s strategic review process continues. The Sugar Zone Mine started production in White River in 2019.

Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) closed at 7.5 cents on Friday. Its shares have ranged from 5 cents to 22 cents in the last 52 weeks.