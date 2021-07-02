The senior lender to the company that owns a gold mine in White River has pushed back the due date payments expected from Harte Gold.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

BNPP Paribas has deferred to July 30 the principal and interest payments under its credit facility that was scheduled for June 30. The senior lender has extended to the same date the settlement payment under the hedge program that was due Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Senior lender gives Harte Gold deferrals Back to video

BNPP Paribas has also waived Harte Gold’s compliance with the financial covenants under the credit facility, a release says.

Harte Gold is doing a strategic review.

“There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction, whether BNPP will provide additional deferrals, waivers or amendments or what the terms or timing of such a transaction or additional deferrals, waivers or amendments might be,” the Toronto-based company says.

Harte Gold is priortizing cash preservation. Some capital expenditures will be reduced, affecting production for six to nine months.

In May, Harte Gold reduced its production guidance for 2021 from 60,000 to 65,000 ounces to 50,000 to 55,000 ounces. The company now says the projections made in May are “at risk and may not be achieved.”