Article content

Over the past few years there seems to be a push by city council to invest in creating a healthy lifestyle for Sault Ste. Marie residents.

Sault Ste. Marie has seen small spoke expansions and improvements along the popular Hub Trail.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Healthy investments means healthy community Back to video

The city has invested in improving and repairing decay to the downtown waterfront both with repairs to marina and to the boardwalk itself.

This is the second year the city’s Clergue Park skating path has been operational after the success of last winter’s pilot project.

A plan is in place to expand bike trails in various parts of the city – from a single lane trail at the Finn Hill site in partnership with the Sault Cycling Club to a potential bicycle skills park at the city’s north end.

Bike lanes for road riders have been added to east-west and north-south city routes to add in an alternate form of transportation and recreation for residents.

Winter walking paths have been created at Strathclair and Elliot Parks.