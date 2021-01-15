Healthy investments means healthy community

City council's increased investments in recreational facilities and opportunities means Sault Ste. Marie will be a healthier community, says Sault Star city council reporter Elaine Della-Mattia.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 15, 2021  •  50 minutes ago  •  3 minute read
Clergue Park Skating Trail opens in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Christmas, 2018.
Breanna, 6, and her dad, Ashley, spent many days over the holiday at the new Clergue Park skating trail but "Today (Sunday) was the best day!" During four days early last week, more than 3,000 skaters showed up. The site offers snacks and hot drinks and Parks and Recreation hopes to add programming soon. Friday and Saturday night bonfires start at 5:30; the city keeps them burning until 9:30 p.m. The rink is open noon to 10 p.m. during weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend. Photo by Allana Plaunt/Special to Sault This Week /Sault This Week

Over the past few years there seems to be a push by city council to invest in creating a healthy lifestyle for Sault Ste. Marie residents.

Sault Ste. Marie has seen small spoke expansions and improvements along the popular Hub Trail.

The city has invested in improving and repairing decay to the downtown waterfront both with repairs to marina and to the boardwalk itself.

This is the second year the city’s Clergue Park skating path has been operational after the success of last winter’s pilot project.

A plan is in place to expand bike trails in various parts of the city – from a single lane trail at the Finn Hill site in partnership with the Sault Cycling Club to a potential bicycle skills park at the city’s north end.

Bike lanes for road riders have been added to east-west and north-south city routes to add in an alternate form of transportation and recreation for residents.

Winter walking paths have been created at Strathclair and Elliot Parks.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In December, city council approved in principle moving forward with a plan to move forward with a Twin Pad arena complex to complete the initial plan for the Northern Community Centre.

Last Monday, council also received a report about recent and potential improvements to the popular toboggan spot at Finn Hill.

Other investments have been earmarked for city parks and greenspaces.

These are just a few examples of recent investments city council has approved to keep the community active and healthy.

After all, the desire for leading an active and healthy lifestyle has soared in recent years, however statistics show that still, only 15 per cent of Canadian adults meet physical guidelines despite the fact the majority of Canadians agree that inactivity is a serious health issue.

Investment by a community into infrastructure that encourages a healthy lifestyle is wise.

Physical inactivity costs the Canadian economy more than $6.8 billion annually and is the forth leading risk factor for death worldwide, data shows.

But while the need to increase physical activity is recognized, it doesn’t always translate to action.

Creating easy-to-access and inexpensive (or free) recreational opportunities for residents increases the participation factor and levels the playing field for socioeconomic classes, which leads to a more healthy lifestyle for all.

Communities like Sault Ste. Marie, which is situated in an area with natural amenities like extensive green space, waterways, hiking trails and ski hills also encourages its residents to engage in these activities.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

After all, the studies also show that individuals find physical activity pleasant and joyful and they often feel better after participating in some activity.

And the desire to break away from large urban centres and have an array of available recreational opportunities at their back door is growing.

Encouraging a healthy lifestyle with affordable recreational opportunities also fits in with FutureSSM’s plan to improve opportunities for residents and help attract new residents from other parts of the province, the country or beyond.

The COVID-19 lockdown has also led people to find outside activities. More often this year there have been more people walking sidewalks and the Hub Trail, explored area hiking trails skiing or snowshoe trails or cycled around the city, among other things.

City council understands the benefits of helping people develop active and healthy lifestyles. It has invested some of its limited financial resources into active living that is a benefit for residents of all ages and will continue to serve the community well into the next decades.

Let’s hope these type of investments continue in our community, and as citizens, now is the time to get out and utilize them. Most allow the physical distancing we require and its great for the body and mind!

Elaine Della-Mattia is The Sault Star political reporter.