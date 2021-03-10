Article content

From Environment Canada:

Rainfall warning in effect for:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heavy rain headed to Sault and area Back to video

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, heavy at times is expected.

What:

Heavy rain. Total accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are expected.

Where:

East of Lake Superior, roughly in an area from Lake Superior Provincial Park to Sault Ste. Marie to Elliot Lake.

When:

Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Rain will begin late Wednesday morning and likely last through much of the day. A break in the rain may occur Wednesday evening before an additional round overnight. Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are anticipated. The ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall due to being frozen and snow covered.