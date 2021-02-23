Heavy snow coming to Sault, St. Joseph Island
Article content
From Environment Canada:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Heavy snow coming to Sault, St. Joseph Island Back to video
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for overnight and Wednesday morning.
What:
Snow, heavy at times. Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by midday Wednesday.
Where:
Southern portions of Algoma District including Sault Ste. Marie and Elliot Lake. This includes sections of the following highways:
-Highway 17
-Highway 129
-Highway 108
When:
Overnight tonight through Wednesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from about 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
Actions:
Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Discussion:
A potent Alberta Clipper will track across central Lake Huron on Wednesday bringing heavy snow and accumulations of 10-15 cm. Accumulating snow will cause poor driving conditions, and impact the commute Wednesday morning.