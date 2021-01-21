Article content
From Environment Canada:
Weather advisory in effect for:
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Heavy winds, snow possible for Sault Back to video
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning and early afternoon.
Lake enhanced snow could result in accumulations of 5 to 10 cm this morning into the early afternoon with heavy snow possible at times.
The snow combined with northwest winds possibly gusting up to 70 km/h could result in reduced visibilities in blowing snow.
Difficult winter travel conditions are expected, particularly along Highway 17. Slow down and use caution while driving.