Heavy winds, snow possible for Sault

Brian Kelly
Jan 21, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Part of this year's City of Pembroke SnoSpree at home will be a snow sculpture contest.
Postmedia Network Photo by A-Shropshire-Lad /Getty Images/iStockphoto

From Environment Canada:

Weather advisory in effect for:

  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning and early afternoon.
Lake enhanced snow could result in accumulations of 5 to 10 cm this morning into the early afternoon with heavy snow possible at times.

The snow combined with northwest winds possibly gusting up to 70 km/h could result in reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

Difficult winter travel conditions are expected, particularly along Highway 17. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.