Help needed to collect food for St. Vincent Place

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Sep 01, 2021
Aline Digasparro and her grandmother, Gloria Barber, help out at St. Vincent Place's Big Blue Box Drive in 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Volunteers are needed to help St. Vincent Place’s 11th annual Big Blue Food Drive.

The event, on Sept. 25, collects donations from the curbsides of Sault Ste. Marie residences to help St. Vincent Place’s food bank heading into the winter. Contributions should be put out by 10 a.m., a release says.

Driver-and-runner pairs with vehicles are required to drive specific routes to collect food. Due to COVID-19, pairs are sought to sign up together and arrive by 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Helpers are also needed to sort food at St. Vincent Place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on collection day. Volunteers don’t have to stay the whole time. Participants must wear face masks.

Help is also needed to distribute flyers in mailboxes in the week leading up to Big Blue Food Drive.

Email vincentplacepr@gmail.com or call 705-253-2770, ext. 4.

