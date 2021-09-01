Help needed to collect food for St. Vincent Place

Volunteers are needed to help St. Vincent Place’s 11 th annual Big Blue Food Drive.

The event, on Sept. 25, collects donations from the curbsides of Sault Ste. Marie residences to help St. Vincent Place’s food bank heading into the winter. Contributions should be put out by 10 a.m., a release says.

Driver-and-runner pairs with vehicles are required to drive specific routes to collect food. Due to COVID-19, pairs are sought to sign up together and arrive by 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Helpers are also needed to sort food at St. Vincent Place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on collection day. Volunteers don’t have to stay the whole time. Participants must wear face masks.

Help is also needed to distribute flyers in mailboxes in the week leading up to Big Blue Food Drive.

Email vincentplacepr@gmail.com or call 705-253-2770, ext. 4.