Help wanted to fend off mussels

A provincewide effort to monitor and limit the spread of invasive species, such as the zebra mussel, is looking for help from some citizen scientists.

The IsampleON project from the Invasive Species Centre and the Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Associations is to see trained community volunteers collect water samples from about 25 lakes in the Lake Huron, St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario watersheds.

“IsampleON addresses an environmental need by monitoring the potential spread of invasive mussels and other aquatic invasive species in inland lakes in Ontario,” Rebecca Schroeder, aquatic invasive species liaison at the Invasive Species Centre, said in a news release. “It also supports community action around pathways of introduction, such as recreational boating.”

Invasive species have a huge environmental and economic impact on the Great lakes.

The zebra mussel alone is responsible for filtering plankton out of water and depleting food sources for native species. With less plankton in the water, more sunlight can penetrate, creating conditions for toxic algal blooms and excessive vegetation growth.