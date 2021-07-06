Helping hands sought for Grocer 4 Good
Grocer 4 Good is hungry for help to boost its incoming cash.
The social enterprise that opened on Gore Street in early 2020 wants to raise up to $4,000 monthly from benefactors to supplement its revenue stream.
The 900-square-foot grocery store doesn’t have bulk buying power similar to major chains such as Metro and Loblaw. That means prices for goods are “slightly higher” than shoppers would pay elsewhere and there’s an “extremely low markup,” said founder Lisa Vezeau-Allen.
Some goods, such as milk and produce, are sold at a loss to ensure customers can afford nutritious food. The average customer spends eight dollars per visit.
Grocer 4 Good has a full-time program manager to oversee seven part-time employees who have an autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities or who’ve been chronically underemployed. There’s regular expenses including rent, Internet, insurance and phone to pay.
“You need to have alternate revenues for that,” said Vezeau-Allen during a recent interview. “Grants are great, but you should never count on grants because they come and go.”
Grocer 4 Good received full charitable status in January. Vezeau-Allen is now actively seeking donors willing to commit monthly donations to helping G4G’s work. Commitments of $4,000 monthly would be ideal. Hitting $3,000 would still be good. Minimum monthly donations of $5 can be made through Canada Helps.
“That would be really fantastic in keeping revenues coming in a good, solid fashion,” said Vezeau-Allen.
Nine benefactors are contributing nearly $800 per month to help Grocer 4 Good’s finances.
“Having that regular revenue source is really critical for sustainability and longevity of all non-profit and charitable organizations,” said Vezeau-Allen.
ergo office plus started donating $200 monthly to Grocer 4 Good to buy groceries to sell about six months ago. The commercial, retail and office design company also helps the social enterprise with tasks that need doing, including installing shelving to display goods and fixing doors. Principal Paul Scornaienchi starts his own grocery buying at G4G.
“There’s nothing there that I consider negative,” said Scornaienchi. “It is just such a great positive step forward for our community. Everything is perfect in there. Love it.”
ergo office plus hired a high school student with Asperger’s syndrome for two summers. Scornaienchi was impressed by the work done by his short-term hire. He found cost consulting software for the March Street business and organized nearly 30 years of records for its records management system.
Scornaienchi is hopeful G4G’s appeal for more helping hands gets heard.
“This has just so many benefits that it shouldn’t be neglected,” he said.
Grocer 4 Good’s fundraising efforts received another boost in June when Northern Credit Union matched donations up to $3,000. More than that amount was donated. Contributors included Kiwanis Club of Lakeshore. The service club donated $750 for Grocer 4 Good to offer diapers, wipes and sunscreen for youngsters for free at its store. The service club is also interested in volunteering at G4G. PUC chipped in $2,500.
Grocer 4 Good’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store, at 133 Gore St., is closed Sundays.
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter