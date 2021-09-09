Heritage award nominations sought by city

Nominations are open for City of Sault Ste. Marie’s 2021 municipal heritage committee award.

A resident, group or community organization can make one nomination per year, a release says.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the preservation, restoration and enhancement of the city’s heritage resources.

Acts that can be recognized include a heritage property that’s been maintained or that is an enhancement to a neighbourhood, an addition to an historic property or new construction that is sensitive to the site’s historic context.

Nomination forms are available online at www.saultstemarie.ca/awards or the community services department on the second floor of the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre.

Send completed forms to the municipal heritage committee, c/o Virginia McLeod, manager of recreation and culture, Level 2, Civic Centre, 99 Foster Dr., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., P6A 5X6.

Deadline is Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m.