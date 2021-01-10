Heyden man faces threatening charges

Article content

Officers used force to arrest a Heyden man after a threats complaint in the community north of Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Several Ontario Provincial Police units including crime and canine, crisis negotiator, emergency response team and Batchewana Police Service responded alongside officers from the Sault detachment, a release says.

John Wigle, 60, was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, escape lawful custody, utter threats-damage property, operation while prohibited, two counts fail to comply with release order and five counts utter threats-cause death or bodily harm.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.

Wigle wasn’t seriously injured when arrested, police say, but the incident is being probed by the Special Investigations Unit.

The provincial agency is involved because an officer used a riot-control weapon to arrest the suspect.The weapon, which can fire plastic rounds, “is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person,” said SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon.