Hiawatha Play screened

A silent film version of The Hiawatha Play will be screened virtually on Tuesday.

Sault Ste. Marie Museum and Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre are teaming up for the presentation at 7 p.m. as part of Indigenous History Month.

Frank Belleau, of Garden River First Nation, will speak after the film is shown. His family members appeared in the play that was presented from 1901 to 1969, a release says.

Deadline to register for the showing at tinyurl.com/hiawathaplay is Monday. Email outreach@saultmuseum.ca for more information.

Indigenous leaders Jason Gauthier, of Missanabie Cree First Nation, Andy Rickard, of Garden River First Nation, and Dean Sayers, of Batchewana First Nation, speak in the latest Sault Ste. Marie Public Library’s Voices of Bawating video series.

The video can be viewed on the library’s YouTube channel.