Article content

From Ontario Provincial Police:

(JOHNSON TOWNSHIP, ON)- On February 24, 2021, at approximately 10:09 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a tractor trailer that jackknifed on Highway 17 in Desbarats within Johnson Township. No injuries sustained.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Highway 17 lane closed in Desbarats Back to video

Highway 17 is open in one direction and the other lane will remain closed to approximately 4:00 p.m.