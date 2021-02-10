Highway opens north of Sault

Article content

From Ontario Provincial Police:

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise the public that Highway 17 north between Batchewana and Wawa is now open.

OPP encourage motorists to respond to adverse and rapidly-changing weather/driving conditions by reducing their speed and leaving extra space between vehicles ahead in order to avoid collisions. Weather changes, particularly during the winter, can occur suddenly and dramatically. Sudden storms can drastically change driving conditions and reduce visibility. Driving defensively and responsibly during the winter months will ensure you and your loved ones will reach your destination safely.