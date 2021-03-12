





Article content Protecting the environment, ensuring Saultites have a good quality of life and ensuring that the future of the community is bright has always been important to Donna Hilsinger. The Ward 3 councillor says she’s even more excited to be chosen to chair the Sault Ste. Marie greenhouse gas reduction committee and lead the way to implement the city’s greenhouse gas reduction plan. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hilsinger hopes to raise targets for GHG reduction targets Back to video “We have a thorough plan, we have good baseline measurements, some actions have been started and others are yet to come,” she said. The newly formed committee has been recently formed by city council. It met for the first time earlier this week and plans are already underway to hold a strategic planning session over the next few weeks. Hilsinger said that it was immediately obvious that the group is very focused on goals and wants to take immediate action and create additional targets and goals, all for the benefit of the community.

Article content The City of Sault Ste. Marie’s target is to reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions by 10 per cent by 2030 and the community’s by five percent during that same time period. “It’s a great start but I think there is going to be some great conversations and some great ideas coming forward in the weeks to come. We’re passionate about this issue and we want to keep moving ahead and perhaps move these targets ahead slightly,” she said. Hilsinger also believes that a community engagement plan is vital so that people can share their ideas and thoughts and that plan will be developed during the strategic session. While Hilsinger is ready to forge ahead, as chair of the committee, she also wants to ensure she gets to know her committee better and ensure that their voices are heard and that the committee travels in the same direction. “As we all get to know each other a little better I want to keep everyone inspired, on track and drive the agenda,” she said. “I think that we will be able to create our group goals and targets.” The plan, which has seven target areas within the plan that range from community to corporate buildings, energy, transportation and economic development, among others. “We also know that the greenhouse gas emissions for the corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie is one per cent from the inventory done in 2017,” she said. “We also know that 99 per cent comes from elsewhere within the community.” Top of mind for Hilsinger is the data that shows 69 per cent of the emissions are from the industrial sector.

Article content “One of the things that is going to be a challenge for us is our industrial sector. We know our large industries have to work with us, either at the table directly or indirectly and we know we have to learn more about the undertakings at these sites that are already underway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how we can improve them,” Hilsinger said. “That will have the biggest impact on our community in general.” Hilsinger is cognizant that the issue of a potential Noront Resources ferrochrome plant will arise at some point in the future, although she anticipates that is sometime away due to the lengthy community consultation process, the Environmental Assessments and the fact that a road still needs to be built to reach and explore the Ring of Fire. “We know that the technology proposed is much more environmentally friendly and sensitive then what we are used to in Sault Ste. Marie,” she said. “I don’t want this to be a detriment for the community but there’s a long, long way to go before we all understand more about what harm can be there.” That will need to be balanced with the tremendous opportunity such a plant presents to the future of the community, she said. While some believe that its the younger generation that are pushing the envelope and have a heightened awareness of environmental issues, Hilsinger believes the environment is important to everyone, no matter what their age. “Sometimes we think its more important to younger people because they have grown up different, and they have different habits, but we have to think about the future a long way out. As a council we have to think about our community of 2030, 2050 and 2075,” she said. “If we do it right, the way people interact changes in the community.”

Article content Hilsinger said transportation is a key example. Currently, the majority of Saultites rely on personal automobiles to move about the city. But improvements to public transit, the creation of bike lanes and developing a community where access to services can be found in each neighbourhood may encourage people to leave their vehicles behind and walk or bike for essentials. “This will not only have an impact on greenhouse gas reduction but it also has a positive effect on personal health and the health of the community,” she said. “We are doing some really good things here to protect the environment, to have a healthier community and to give people more options and I want to see us build on that momentum.” Moving towards electric buses, smaller electric cars, developing trails and bike lanes and ensuring transit serves the most number of people are all actions city council has endorsed. “These are the things that build the community we want for our future, for our future generations, one that is sustainable,” Hilsinger said. She knows there is a long way to go to change people’s habits to create greener pastures but she vows it can be done. Eight guiding principles will be used to reduce emissions and reach target goals set in the city’s plans and Hilsinger believes they are all valid and will be kept in the forefront by the committee. Those guiding principles include affordability, accountability, education, community pride, economic development, environmental/habitat protection, health and food security.

Article content While there isn’t a specific environmental coordinator in place at the city at this time due to a completion of a funding program, Hilsinger said that’s not going to be a problem for the committee. The committee is aware the city is working at filling that position and in the meantime will continue to follow its mandate with staff temporarily filling in on the duties that need to be followed. “I am certainly not concerned with the efforts that are underway to reach our zero net by 2050 will not take place,” she said. “We will reach that goal, maybe even sooner.” She remains anxious to roll up her sleeves and get to work. “I am really thrilled to be chosen by council to be on this committee and by the committee to chair it. I think we are all passionate about the topic and there is a strong willingness to make changes for the betterment of this community, for everyone,” she said.

