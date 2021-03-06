Article content

Melanie MacWilliam and Sandra Holmberg are being recognized by Business and Professional Women’s Club on International Women’s Day for their contributions to the community.

Holmberg volunteers with Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen, Helping Hands and Harvest Algoma Good Food Box.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Holmberg, MacWilliam celebrated Back to video

The legal clerk sponsors Rainbow Klub for LGBTQ+ youth, a release says.

MacWilliam is a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters U.A. Local 800 Sault Ste. Marie. She highlights the skilled trades to young women.

Criteria to be recognized by BPW Sault Ste. Marie include being a positive role model, donating time to women’s issues, breaking into new territory and working for social change.

The club has recognized “the contributions of Sault Ste. Marie women to the improvement and promotion of the interests of women” since 1988.