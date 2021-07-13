Home sale prices keep rising in Sault

Sault Ste. Marie’s housing market is cooling as more properties become available, but the president of Sault Ste. Marie Real Estate Board says conditions aren’t starting to favour buyers.

April to June sales totaled 962, bringing total properties bought in the first half of 2021 to 1,295. That compares to 1,767 units sold in all of 2020.

“I would say the demand is not as extraordinarily high, but deals are still happening,” said Tracey Rutkauskas. “We do have the potential of exceeding, or being at par (with 2020).”

Sellers, on average, are getting more cash than what they’re seeking for their properties. In the first quarter of this year, the average list price was $235,321. The average sale price was $240,500.

From April to June, sellers were getting $286,088 on average for properties listed at $274,096.

Vacant land or property on the water is “bound to sell” with demand exceeding supply. Bidding wars centre on those sites or unique properties valued at more than $500,000.

“It has eased, but they’re still happening,” said Rutkauskas of multiple bidders vying for the same site.

She’s finding some buyers are starting to look below the price range they can afford so they have flexibility with their offers if others want the same residence.

“I think they’re getting smarter so that they can get the leverage,” said Rutkauskas.

On the flip side, “buyers tend to lose interest” when properties are on the market two to three weeks and get no offers.

“Buyers tend to lose interest on properties that other buyers don’t want,” said Rutkauskas.

She expects sale prices will “hold stable.” The average selling price this year is $263,047. That’s up nearly 30 per cent from $208,507 in 2020.