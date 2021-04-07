





Article content Blistering home sales in the first three months of 2021 saw units moved jump by 75 per cent and the average sale price soar 25 per cent compared to early last year. Sault Ste. Marie Real Estate Board reports 333 properties were sold in Sault Ste. Marie between January and March. Average sale price was $252,273. That compares to 189 units moving at an average price of $202,760 in the first quarter of 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Home sales sizzle to start year Back to video “It’s quite the market,” board president Tracey Rutkauskas told The Sault Star on Wednesday. “Most agents are very delighted about it, especially the listing agents because the chances of you successfully selling them are pretty high.” Buyers, however, can be challenged by bidding wars that average five to seven and can involve as many as 14 potential buyers. “You find that they’re not successful every time,” said Rutkauskas. Buyers are drawn from out-of-town including former Sault residents, older first-time buyers who are “just tired of renting” and younger shoppers also keen to buy properties.

Article content “There is a good mix, but more of a mix than normal,” said Rutkauskas, a broker with Exit Realty Lake Superior Brokerage. Side-splits and bungalows, especially single-storey homes that have been recently renovated, are sought by buyers. Some properties in the city’s downtown, from Church Street to Jamestown and up to Wellington Street, that didn’t sell in 2020 are moving now. Rutkauskas said the interest in those properties is from out-of-town investors drawn by cheaper real estate prices in the Sault while rent charged is “pretty well at par” with the Ontario average. “We have the inventory for them to scoop up at a decent price because our property values are much, much lower than even across the province,” she said. “They’re getting higher percentage of rate of return.” Rutkauskas anticipates strong demand will continue for the rest of 2021. “We know there’s still buyers out there still needing properties,” she said. “I don’t foresee any changes in this.” Low mortgage rates will help to drive continued buyer demand. Five-year fixed mortgage rates offered by the Big Five banks range from 2.19 to 2.49 per cent. Rutkauskas expects only slight hikes to interest rates charged to home buyers in the coming months. “We don’t foresee the interest rates to jump that high any time soon,” she said. Properties spent significantly less time on the market, falling from 60 days from January to March 2020 to 21 days in the first quarter of 2020. Sellers received nearly three per cent over the list price compared to 96 per cent of what they sought in January to March 2020.

Article content Rutkauskas doesn’t see a housing bubble forming in the city. “I don’t think the Algoma region is going to be affected by this bubble,” she said. “If anything, people are just going to be more attracted to this place.” That’s because, she adds, property values in the city are below the national average. SSMREB will “push back” should the federal government decide to end the exemption of the capital gains tax when a principal residence is sold. Rutkauskas started to buy homes to fix up and resell about three years ago. “I can relate to any home buyer that does do any improvements to their home,” she said. “That’s sweat equity. Why should they be taxed on their sweat?” Sales to start last year were “a little bit above normal,” said Rutkauskas. The first two months of the year are “usually a down time” for home sales. “We did start noticing that we were going to be making a shift into a seller’s market, but then COVID hit,” she said. Total sales in Algoma District in the first three months of 2021 stood at 451. Average sale price was $249,500. Realtors sold 283 properties, at an average price of $191,731 from January to March 2020. Average sale price was 95.6 per cent of list price in early 2020 compared to two percentage points more than what sellers sought in the first three months of this year. The inventory of homes available on the market is “a little bit lower than normal,” said Rutkauskas. The real estate board represents about 170 agents from Wawa to Elliot Lake. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

