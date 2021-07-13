Homestay offered to Algoma U students

Brian Kelly
Jul 13, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Shingwauk Hall at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Shingwauk Hall at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Algoma University is teaming up with Canada Homestay Network to offer international students accommodations with Sault Ste. Marie families.

Anyone interested in participating can call 877-441-4443, email blai@canadahomestaynetwork.ca or visit www.whyihost.ca

The partnership also extends to students from overseas who are studying at Algoma’s campus in Brampton.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers