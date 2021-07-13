Homestay offered to Algoma U students
Algoma University is teaming up with Canada Homestay Network to offer international students accommodations with Sault Ste. Marie families.
Anyone interested in participating can call 877-441-4443, email blai@canadahomestaynetwork.ca or visit www.whyihost.ca
The partnership also extends to students from overseas who are studying at Algoma’s campus in Brampton.
