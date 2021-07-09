Hospital program moves to former paper site
A new 20-bed residential withdrawal management program will be based at the former home of The Sault Star.
Sault Area Hospital plans to start offering care at 145 Old Garden River Rd., by next spring.
The 28,000-square-foot building was chosen from 10 potential properties in Sault Ste. Marie, clinical director of medical health and addictions Lisa Case told reporters during an announcement Friday afternoon.
Criteria include proximity to the hospital, central location in the city and Algoma District, green space, public transit access and adequate parking.
“We found that this particular location checks all those boxes,” said Case.
Substantial renovations are planned for the building’s office area.
Each patient will have their own room and bathroom. Separate courtyards are planned for those experiencing acute intoxication and withdrawal and those who are in post-acute withdrawal. They will be placed in “two different expanded spaces from the where property currently is now,” said Case.
There will also be group rooms, visiting rooms and space to exercise.
The hospital is working with several partners, including architect IDEA Inc., and a cost consultant to calculate renovation cost.
The withdrawal management program is currently based at the hospital after moving from a Queen Street East site in 2020. The former newspaper location is more than 40 years old.
“We have been assured that this building is suitable, sustainable and most importantly, too, will meet our needs for years and years to come,” said Case.
SAH has three phases planned for the Old Garden River site. Phase one covers about 17,000 square feet.
The hospital seeks rezoning for the property when city council meets Monday. Case said neighbouring properties, including Algoma’s Water Tower Inn and St. Mary’s College, have not expressed concern with the program’s proximity to their sites.
Patients enter the program voluntarily.
“It will be a nice, safe space to receive care,” said Case.
The Sault Star was based at Old Garden River Road for more than 40 years. Most staff began working remotely at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The building was vacated in late November. Most employees are now working from home.
Postmedia, owner of The Sault Star, sold the building to DiTommaso Investments in the spring of 2017. The Sault Star continues to rent space at the rear of the building to handle distribution of its print edition.
“They’ll be staying there,” said owner Fausto DiTommaso following the hospital announcement. It’s not known when the hospital will act on its additional phases planned for the property.
A plaque noting the sale of The Sault Star by the Curran family to Southam in 1975 is in the building’s lobby. Its fate is “something for consideration,” said Case, suggesting the hospital could recognize the earlier work done to offer withdrawal management care at 911 Queen St. E., and the Old Garden River Road’s lengthy ties to The Sault Star. J.W. Curran bought the newspaper, then a weekly, in 1901.
