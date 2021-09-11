Hosts needed for Alzheimer Society fundraisers
Social with a Purpose helps Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District raise $400,000 annually to offer services to area residents with dementia.
Formerly known as Coffee Break, Social with a Purpose fundraisers are usually held during September, World Alzheimer’s Month. Gatherings can be held virtually to help raise cash for Alzheimer Society. Register at http://on.alz.to/socialwithapurpose
