Hosts needed for Alzheimer Society fundraisers

Article content

Social with a Purpose helps Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District raise $400,000 annually to offer services to area residents with dementia.

Formerly known as Coffee Break, Social with a Purpose fundraisers are usually held during September, World Alzheimer’s Month. Gatherings can be held virtually to help raise cash for Alzheimer Society. Register at http://on.alz.to/socialwithapurpose