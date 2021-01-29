Article content

Significant fire damage is preventing Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services from identifying the cause of a blaze at a downtown-area home last Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to 266 Albert St. W., at about 4:15 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. House fire's cause can't be determined Back to video

Two people were in two units in the two-and-a-half storey residence. They were not hurt, said public education officer Aaron Gravelle. A female living upstairs “heard a loud popping sound” alerting her to the fire. One of the tenants called 911.

Firefighters found a working smoke alarm in the downstairs apartment. The alarm in the second floor unit is “suspected to be operational” but its status couldn’t be confirmed because of the fire damage, said Gravelle.

Fire prevention officer Rocco Celetti determined the fire started on the second floor, but could not pinpoint where it started, or how, due to “extensive” fire damage, said Gravelle. Water damage to the first floor was “significant.”

Canadian Red Cross helped one tenant with short-term housing.

The temperature, with the wind chill, was – 16 C when the fire started.

“It’s never easy when it’s that temperature,” said Gravelle. “It definitely makes it a little more difficult, but it didn’t hinder anything for us when we were putting out the fire.”

An unsafe order is posted on the home by City of Sault Ste. Marie’s building department.

The owner can repair the property, or demolish the building, by a specific date, said chief building official Freddie Pozzebon in an email to The Sault Star.