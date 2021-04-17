House fires suspicious

Article content

Two recent house fires are called suspicious by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Firefighters responded to blazes at 340 Albert St. W., last Friday and 293 North St., on Saturday.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about either incident can call Det. Const. Darren Sagle at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or www.saultcrimestoppers.com. View photo gallery at www.saultstar.com