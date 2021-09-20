Carol Hughes got the call, again, from her Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing constituents.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The NDP incumbent topped five challengers to win her fifth consecutive election since 2008.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hughes rings up win in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing Back to video

“I’m always humbled at the confidence the electorate puts into this and to have that confidence from them once again is really touching and humbling to me,” Hughes told The Sault Star in a telephone interview. “We’ve got lots of work to do and I think I’ve proven over and over again that I have their backs and I bring their issues to Ottawa.”

Hughes took the lead after results came in from seven of 220 polls. At press deadline, she captured 9,327 votes with 160 polls reporting. She received 39 per cent of the vote.

Reliable Internet and cellphone service are priorities for Hughes as she prepares to return to Ottawa. She described access to both as “awful around the riding.

“Investments should be made in the North and the rural areas to make sure that we can compete and that our students are not disproportionally affected compared to those in the urban areas,” said Hughes.

Concerns that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit were magnified as the public health crisis forced Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing residents to work and study from home starting in March 2020.

“These are essential services that we need now,” said Hughes. “You can’t do without it anymore.”

She also plans to push the Liberal minority government to bring in a national pharmacare program. A common concern she heard at doorways was residents are “having trouble” paying for their medications. Dental coverage is another priority brought up with Hughes.