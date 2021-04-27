Article content

Some Sault College courses will offer students the option to regularly move between in-person and remote learning this fall.

“Many” classes will be delivered by the hyflex model, vice-president academic Colin Kirkwood told the college’s board of governors during a meeting last Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hyflex courses offer learning options Back to video

College staff are currently planning what courses will be available via hyflex “but it will not be all courses,” said Kirkwood. Hyflex is an abbreviation of hybrid and flexible.

The delivery option, with a camera and microphones in “a number” of classrooms, prompted “really, really positive feedback” from students and staff during a pilot program.

“We have some experience under our belts and we’re very optimistic this is going to be a really positive thing for our students,” said Kirkwood.

The learning option is new for professors who will be offered “a lot of supports” to understand how to lead a hyflex course.