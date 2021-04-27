Hyflex courses offer learning options
Some Sault College courses will offer students the option to regularly move between in-person and remote learning this fall.
“Many” classes will be delivered by the hyflex model, vice-president academic Colin Kirkwood told the college’s board of governors during a meeting last Thursday.
College staff are currently planning what courses will be available via hyflex “but it will not be all courses,” said Kirkwood. Hyflex is an abbreviation of hybrid and flexible.
The delivery option, with a camera and microphones in “a number” of classrooms, prompted “really, really positive feedback” from students and staff during a pilot program.
“We have some experience under our belts and we’re very optimistic this is going to be a really positive thing for our students,” said Kirkwood.
The learning option is new for professors who will be offered “a lot of supports” to understand how to lead a hyflex course.
Students who are not feeling well or cannot find childcare will benefit from the delivery option, governors were told.
Students learning at home via Microsoft Teams have the option not to turn their webcams on.
The college will decide “on a case-by-case basis” if students can write exams at home or if they will be required to be on campus, said Kirkwood.
On-campus learning opportunities have been limited since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The college anticipates its students will be back in class this fall.
“But as we all know the pandemic’s unpredictable,” said Kirkwood. “We want to provide our students with some choice. We want to be able to accommodate their personal needs while at the same time following the public health and ministry guidelines.”
