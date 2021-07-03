'I eat, I sleep, and I run'
A man running across Canada to raise money for cancer research recently passed through Kenora, welcomed by the mayor and honourably escorted by both the Ontario Provincial Police and the local fire department.
Rick Fall, who is turning 62 this year, is running over 3,600 kilometres from Victoria, B.C., to his home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., following in the footsteps of his idol and Canadian icon Terry Fox. A lifelong runner, Fall first dabbled with the idea of making the trek back in 2010, when he and his wife Colette first got involved with the Terry Fox Run. In 2013, Fall’s mother passed away from cancer, leaving him feeling as if he owed it not only to himself, but to everyone else who is out there fighting to get on the road.
By 2015, Fall and his wife were hard at work planning the logistics, such as mapping out the trip – including things like gas, groceries, and where to rest – and setting up their social media and ways people could donate. Fall also made regular visits to the Sault College, where some students in his friend’s business class helped him come up with his campaign name, Fall-o-Rick.
“I couldn’t make any definite bookings at hotels, motels or campgrounds because I didn’t know exactly where I was going to be,” Fall said, speaking with Postmedia Network by phone. “So it was more about routing and making sure that diesel and gas would be available for our RV, things like that.
“It’s just my wife and I doing it, and it’s tough, because we don’t have a media team. I just have to get out and run, but she has to do everything else – the calls, the e-mails, the cooking. Everything.”
Originally, the two planned to start the journey last year, but COVID-19 got in the way. Once restrictions began to lift earlier in the year, the two drove to B.C. in their RV, and Fall began running back home on April 12. Joined by friends, family, and several other cross-country runners at different places along the way, Fall expects to make it back to Sault Ste. Marie by August.
“Running has always been a part of my life,” Fall said. “It’s a part of my fitness routine, a way to stay in shape and not become a couch potato. It can be a social sport, something you an enjoy with other people, or you can do it on your own, just put a pair of running shoes on and go.
“I’ve competed in a lot of races, and done a lot of marathons and half marathons, and I usually like to get out and run four or five times a week, but I’d never done 42 kilometres day after day after day. Right now, this is my life – I eat, I sleep, and I run. I really like the solitude, but I also like the chitchat when I can get it, sharing stories and the camaraderie between runners.”
According to Fall, he spent the entirety of the last winter prepping himself with hill training that emulated both the Rocky Mountains and the up and down slopes of the North Shore. Fall runs without earbuds or music, instead preferring to listen to nature along the way and to be able to take in the country’s beauty for all its worth.
“I knew our country was beautiful, but now that I’ve seen it in slow motion, it’s even more beautiful,” Fall said. “I went at 10 kilometres an hour, instead of 110. If you stop and smell the roses, it’s truly beautiful.”
Fall said that, in addition to raising money, his run is meant to send a message about hope.
“If something is going to be tough, set your mind to it and give it a shot,” he said. “You can fulfill your dreams if you try. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to finish this, but the only way I could know was to get started.”
As of June 29, Fall has raised over $52,300 for his cause. Those interested in following his journey and making donations can visit fallorick.com
