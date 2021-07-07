'He's just really going to be missed:' Korah principal Sergio Iacoe retires
Sergio Iacoe’s science experiment couldn’t have turned out much better.
The Bawating Collegiate and Vocational School graduate earned a science degree from University of Western Ontario in 1988.
He knew he didn’t want to be a pharmacist, but a career in health care or research held appeal.
Iacoe’s plans for the future changed when he started to tutor first-year science students at UWO as he began working on his master’s degree.
He discovered he really enjoyed teaching students. Iacoe told The Sault Star he “could see myself doing this job for the rest of my life” or “at least give it a shot.”
He opted to earn his teaching degree at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Iacoe did his four-month teaching practicum at Bawating. He returned to the North Street school to start his teaching career heading science and math classes with a long-term placement in 1990. Iacoe went to Sir James Dunn Collegiate next.
His experiences teaching football, basketball and track and field – the same sports he did at Bawating – started to get Iacoe thinking bigger picture. Instead of mentoring just a classroom or a team, why not a school community? He moved up to administration when he became vice-principal at Korah in 1998. Iacoe began working as a principal three years later. Of his 23 years in school leadership, Iacoe spent 15 at Korah where he retired after wrapping up the 2020-2021 academic year.
“You want to create a culture of love, respect, helping others, making a positive difference in the lives of others,” said Iacoe. He wanted “a sense of family” at his schools. “When you walked in there you just felt good about being in there. Very comfortable and welcomed. There was a good vibe or climate in the school based on that culture that was created. Regardless of who the person was, you treat them with love and respect and you try to make a positive difference in their lives.”
Grade 7 and 8 students started to attend Korah Intermediate in 2012. Enrolment has nearly quadrupled. A “pretty consistent” cohort of 55 to 75 Grade 9 students begin Korah’s enhanced learning program, leading to the International Baccalaureate program in the senior grades, each fall.
“There’s a place for everybody at this school,” said Iacoe, from students who plan to start working after graduation, to apprenticeships, college and university. He calls Korah “the school that never sleeps because there was always something going on. Always.”
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 amped up priorities Iacoe long held. Korah featured “a climate that was health and safety conscious,” he said, “but to a new level” during the public health crisis. “But at the same time ensuring that kids and staff felt comfortable.”
One student tested positive for COVID-19. That youth caught the virus outside the school.
“It was remarkable and really a blessing that it didn’t go any further than it did,” said Iacoe.
With the pandemic easing as more Ontario residents are getting vaccinated, now is “the right time” for Iacoe to retire as principal. He anticipates “a lot of excitement” from staff and students for the fall and an environment that will be “as close to normal conditions as possible.” His successor is Steve Caruso, a former Korah student, teacher and acting vice-principal. He’s worked as acting principal at White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School for the last two years.
Iacoe, who typically works through the summer break, begins his new job as a change facilitator with Community Living Algoma on July 19. He’ll oversee managers and advocate for CLA clients attending school.
“I’ll do my very best to help those people that Community Living Algoma serves,” said Iacoe.
The Super Bowl draw that Grace Rowswell and Iacoe started at Bawating when he was principal, and resumed at Korah after serving as Algoma District School Board’s system administrator, will continue after his departure. The winner’s prize package includes two tickets to see the NFL championship game and passes to a pregame tailgate party.
The fundraiser has brought in more than $200,000 to support school activities.
“I’m a phone call away or a car ride down the street,” said Iacoe. “They know I’ll help. All they have to do is ask.”
Korah’s male athletic director praises Iacoe as “a special, special, special person.” Greg Arbour worked with Iacoe for about a decade at the Goulais Avenue school.
“He really supported all programming throughout the school and really led his staff with a relationship-first mentality,” he said. “The years and time that he put in to the school is really unprecedented. He can name every student by name and in a school our size it’s quite incredible.
“He’s just really going to be missed. It’s on each one of our staff member(s) now to contribute a little bit more while he’s gone. He’s really set a standard for us to work with and abide by as we go on with our own careers here.”
Iacoe is grateful for what he’s experienced.“I couldn’t have asked for anything better over 31 years,” he said.
