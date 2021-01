Article content

Ice huts can only be used by people from the same residence, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Maximum occupancy is 10, but is limited to five effective Thursday.

Potential fine for not following the law is $880.

Alcohol can only be consumed if there’s “legitimate” sleeping and cooking facilities, such as ice bungalows, police say.