Icebreaking planned for Bruce Mines, Thessalon

Brian Kelly
Mar 09, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
The Canadian Coast Guard ice breaker Griffon
The Canadian Coast Guard ice breaker Griffon Photo by Canadian Coast Guard /Contributed photo

Icebreaking is planned for Serpent Harbour in the Spragge area in Township of the North Shore on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.

Canadian Coast Guard Griffon will break ice in the Bruce Mines and Thessalon area on Thursday.

Recreational users of the ice, including snowmobilers and pedestrians, should leave during icebreaking activity. The ice may move.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers