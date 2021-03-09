Icebreaking planned for Bruce Mines, Thessalon

Article content

Icebreaking is planned for Serpent Harbour in the Spragge area in Township of the North Shore on Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.

Canadian Coast Guard Griffon will break ice in the Bruce Mines and Thessalon area on Thursday.

Recreational users of the ice, including snowmobilers and pedestrians, should leave during icebreaking activity. The ice may move.

Recreational users of the ice, including snowmobilers and pedestrians, should leave during icebreaking activity. The ice may move.