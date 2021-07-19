Impaired driving charges laid

The Sault Star
Jul 19, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
City police have charged a 44-year-old man in connecting with an impaired driving incident from May.

Police say that on May 22, 2021 officers responded to a call of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of Henrietta Avenue. Upon arrival officers located the accused near a motorcycle he was driving, which collided with the front stairs of a residence.

The accused was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

During the investigation officers believed the driver was impaired but due to injuries sustained by the accused, officers were unable to complete standardized sobriety testing.

A blood warrant was requested and issued and samples were sent to an accredited facility for analysis.

Samples were returned and determined the accused’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

Police arrested Roger Milia with impaired driving.

He is to appear in court Aug. 30.

