Influenza cases drop in Algoma

Confirmed cases of influenza in Algoma District have plunged in the early weeks of winter compared to last year.

Algoma Public Health reports one confirmed case compared to 14 in mid-January 2020, said epidemiologist Jordan Robson in an email to The Sault Star.

“Only a small subset of influenza infections are actually lab confirmed,” cautioned Robson. “More data will be available from hospital records in the summer 2021.”

Sault Area Hospital recently reported one influenza B case.

The hospital’s medical director of infection prevention and control says steps taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as regular handwashing and social distancing, are likely contributing to fewer influenza cases.

“It is likely that all the public health recommendations, if followed, will lead to reduced influenza numbers, something we saw in places like Australia in their past winter,” said Dr. Lucas Castellani, medical director infection prevention and control at Sault Area Hospital.