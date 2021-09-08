This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: 'Inner whisper' prompts Franklin to become priest

'Inner whisper' prompts Franklin to become priest

Article content Chad Franklin tried to talk himself out of going to the seminary.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content More than once. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Inner whisper' prompts Franklin to become priest Back to video The Sudbury native, who grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, had been out of school for nearly 20 years. The White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School graduate had earned a supervisory role with Brookfield in the Sault after working for the provincial government in North Bay. “The thought of public speaking, going back to school and reading textbooks and writing essays, giving up my dog, getting paid no wage, and living in a seminary room as big as my bathroom for the next six years was a tough decision,” said the recently ordained priest. “I had high anxiety and many sleepless nights and tried to talk myself out of it a few times before coming to St. Peter’s Seminary.” Franklin, 47, reminded himself that other men experienced similar hesitancy as they started their studies to become Catholic priests. “Entering the seminary was a big step in my life, but it is also important to remember that it is not as big as it might have been as it might first seem to everyone,” he said. “By deciding to enter the seminary, I simply stated that I felt the Lord was calling me to discern a vocation to the priesthood.” Franklin’s cousin told him he talked about becoming a priest when he was a youngster. He doesn’t remember having those career aspirations early on. Franklin doubts he would have become a priest without the faith of his mother and his aunt and uncle. He was active at St. Veronica’s on Douglas Street. Franklin held various roles at the west-end church including catechist, usher, sacristan, reader and Eucharistic minister. He was also active at St. Vincent Place, Soup Kitchen Community Centre and St. John Ambulance.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “As every child (does) I didn’t understand the significance of church and felt forced to attend,” said Franklin. “One thing I do remember was my confirmation and the feeling of belonging to a community. As I grew up I started to understand what my mother was trying to teach me and took a more active role as an altar boy. As I grew up I learned the prayers, the songs, watched the movies and listened to the Bible at church and felt closer to my family, God and the Church.” Franklin started “pulling away” from his Catholic faith when he was a teenager. He still believed in God, “but I was upset with the negative press of the Church and felt betrayed. “For many years I lived my life on autopilot, feeling not part of anything,” he said. “Regardless of what thoughts I had with the Church at the time, God has been there in my life when I needed him the most.” Franklin completed the computer programmer analyst and microcomputer management programs at Canadore College. He earned additional certifications and is an information technology infrastructure expert. Franklin was a programmer with Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services in North Bay and later became an information technology analyst with Brookfield in the Sault. He became a supervisor and was responsible for all of the company’s information technology in Ontario and British Columbia. Franklin said his faith “has grown” over the last two decades, but he “wasn’t thinking” about becoming a priest. He was “leaning more towards” becoming a deacon because he was married. That marriage ended and was annulled. Franklin declined to speak about the relationship.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Something was woken up in me” after Franklin dealt with his relationship’s end. “The inner whisper became louder, and I just couldn’t ignore it any longer,” he said. “I cannot really explain it. I just felt that the Lord was pushing me towards a priest vocation. This was a scary thought because I’ve lived a very successful secular life.” He attended a come-and-see weekend at a seminary in 2013 and began his studies at St. Peter’s two years later. “I can still smell the old building smell,” said Franklin of beginning his studies in London, Ont. “Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, my life changed, the seed was nourished, yet I resisted at first. St. Peters has nourished that seed. Thank God for all the faculty and staff. Thanksgiving Day is not just Oct. 11, but for me it is every day as I approach the altar of Christ. I thank the Lord for my vocation.” Franklin was ordained by Bishop Thomas Dowd, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, at Pro-Cathedral of the Assumption in North Bay on Aug. 26. He is assistant pastor at Precious Blood Cathedral in the Sault. Franklin is becoming familiar with the day-to-day operation of the city’s oldest Catholic parish. He enjoys reading, painting landscapes, fixing up vintage toy cars and going to the movies. Rev. Ron Ambeault, pastor at St. Veronica’s, has known Franklin for 14 years. Ambeault also served as the new priest’s adviser and mentor. “He stood out as one of the few men who enjoyed singing at church,” said Ambeault in an email. “I was not surprised when he decided to enter the seminary as he was already on a process of becoming more involved in ministry in the church and this was a natural progression. “Chad has some unique strengths as he comes from a background having already experienced married life, being involved in the secular business world as an IT specialist and a person who has a heart and a kindness that will touch people’s lives.” Frankin is the first ordination in the diocese since Rev. Daniele Muscolino in 2016. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter



Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie