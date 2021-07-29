International Bridge gets new toll system

Brian Kelly
International Bridge
International Bridge Photo by Michael Purvis /MICHAEL PURVIS/SAULT STAR/QMI AG

International Bridge is getting a new toll system from a Toronto-based company.

IBI Group’s integrated toll system, to be used on the American side of the bridge, offers trend analysis, performance monitoring, live monitoring, transaction and revenue reconciliation and auditing.

Michigan’s Department of Transportation awarded the toll system contract for the International Bridge and Blue Water Bridge, connecting Port Huron, Mich., and Sarnia, Ont., a release says. Mackinac Bridge began using IBI Group’s toll system in 2019.

IBI Group will also offer operations and maintenance support for up to 10 years.

International Bridge had used Xerox’s Vector 4 since 2014. Its cost was $2.3 million.

