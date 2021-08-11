International Bridge plans transponders for travellers
Drivers can start using transponders to pay International Bridge fares when a new toll system comes online next summer.
Blue Water Bridge, joining Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., and the 59-year-old crossing that connects the Twin Saults will start using toll software from IBI Group in August 2022.
Motorists could opt to use the transponder, attaching a small sticker behind their rear-view mirror or the top left of their front windshield, instead of holding out a Prox card at a reader. Vehicles with transponders could use any toll lane.
Similar technology became available for drivers on the Mackinac Bridge in September 2019.
“It will always be with you and you’ll never have to worry about whether you’ve forgotten about it or not,” said Peter Petainen, bridge director of Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority.
Transponder users would have tolls deducted from a prepaid account.
Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority’s board is still to decide on the future of Prox cards. They can be used until at least July 2022. The board is expected to make a decision following the launch of IBI Group’s software.
Credit card machines will be added to toll booths giving travellers another payment option. Paying by credit card “has been a common customer request,” said Petainen.
“We’ve gone more automated and more electronic with our payment options,” he said.
Prox card use has jumped from 20 per cent to 57 per cent of bridge traffic in the last 10 years.
The $9.3-million contract is being shared equally by International Bridge Authority, Michigan Department of Transportation and Federal Bridge Corportation Ltd., a Canadian Crown agency. The initial contract is for five years with options to renew up to five more years.
Design, construction and installation is $5.7 million to be split equally between IBA, MDOT and FBCL. The remaining $3.6 million, again shared three ways, is for vendor service, upkeep and maintenance fees.
International Bridge and Blue Water Bridge saved more than 20 per cent by partnering on the toll software, said Petainen.
IBI Group was one of two companies to bid on the project.
IBA is responsible for the contract’s project management, ensuring the software is installed at both bridges.
Software design and development will be done over the next year. User testing follows in the winter with lane testing expected in the spring.
The toll software lets SSMBA collect, record and audit tolls paid and assists staff to maintain customer accounts.
“We get a better handle on how customers are using the bridge, what the traffic volumes are, how we best staff the lanes to make sure that we have sufficient staff on the lanes, where they need to be based upon customer behaviour,” said Petainen. “There’s a statistical element to how we better manage our traffic in the future for the customer and shift what lanes are available.”
Drivers choosing to pay cash have dropped from 80 per cent of bridge traffic to 40 per cent in the last decade.
“There is a portion of our customers who still like cash,” said Petainen. “We do not see it going away. It will continue to reduce over time as habits change, however.”
SSMBA started work on finding software to succeed Xerox’s Vector 4 two years ago. Staff were consulted to identify “what works, what doesn’t work,” said Petainen. Use of Vector 4 ends in August 2022.
The new toll software will not impact staff numbers.
