International enrolment faces possible obstacles

An added concern is the rate of immunization against COVID-19 in Canada. The country lags other nations, including the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom, in terms of doses given per 100 people.

“The main concern students have is their ability to get a visa and a study permit on a timely basis,” said vice-president strategic international development Richard Peters.

After his presentation, Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth asked if recruiters overseas who work for the college have “raised any concerns” for the coming year.

Applications from students from other countries who want to study at the Sault Ste. Marie post-secondary institution starting in September are up dramatically, president Ron Common told governors during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Slow rates of Canadians being vaccinated for COVID-19 and processing visas for international students could hamper how many students from other countries are on Sault College’s campus this fall.

“That’s going to delay, I think, the government’s willingness to open up visa processing around the world and bring students here,” said Peters.

Vaccination rates in countries where Sault College draws from “will also factor into it,” he adds.

China is doing well, while Brazil and India are “still slow.”

Winter 2021 enrolment is slightly better than the college’s revised estimate with 1,502 domestic and 1,502 international students. That’s 1.1 per cent more than the 2,970 projected to start their studies in January. Compared to winter 2020 when enrolment stood at 2,870, student numbers are up 4.7 per cent.

Another 1,000 students are studying part-time, taking continuing education courses, earning apprenticeships, being instructed via third-party contracts or taking dual credits.

“We’ve done very well in terms of the enrolment,” said Common. “Given the climate we’re in, I think that’s a very good result.”

Summer 2021 enrolment targets are 130 domestic and 2,108 international.

Applications for fall enrolment are up 2.4 per cent for domestic students at 2,098. Interest from international students has climbed 100 per cent to 1,267. Total applications of 3,365 have jumped 25.5 per cent compared to 2,682 for fall 2020.

Common echoed Peters’ concerns that factors outside the college’s control could affect how many international students enrol.

“This is going to be impacted by travel restrictions and quarantine regulations, but right now there’s a great deal of interest from international students for summer enrolment,” he said.

Most domestic applications for the fall are from students who are not just graduating from high school.

“Quite a few students seem to have taken the year off,” said Common. “It looks like they’re prepared to come back and register for September.”

Sault College is planning for remote delivery, in-class instruction and a combination of both for the fall.

“God willing” all students will be back on campus in September, said Common.

Only students who cannot be instructed online are allowed at Sault College during the 2020-2021 school year.

