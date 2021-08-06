Article content

UPDATE: Teen reported found on Friday night by OPP.

An Iron Bridge teenager is missing.

Iron Bridge teenager is missing

Finn Outinen, 16, left his residence at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Outinen is described as Indigenous, five-foot-nine, with brown eyes and short dark hair.

He walks with a hunched posture. Outinen has no wallet or electronic devices.

No information is available about what clothes Outinen was wearing.

Anyone with information about Outinen can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or their nearest police department. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.